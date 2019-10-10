UrduPoint.com
Sepoy Naimat Wali Martyred In Indian Forces' Firing Along LOC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Sepoy Naimat Wali martyred in Indian forces' firing along LOC

Sepoy Naimat Wali on Thursday has embraced martyrdom while two women in Serian Village sustained severe injuries as Indian forces violated ceasefire in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along Line of Control (LOC)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Sepoy Naimat Wali on Thursday has embraced martyrdom while two women in Serian Village sustained severe injuries as Indian forces violated ceasefire in Baroh and Chirikot sectors along Line of Control (LOC).According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army befittingly retaliated the Indian firing that has reportedly caused casualties to Indian troops.Earlier, Pakistan had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr.

Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on 6th and 7th of October 2019Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal told Indian envoy that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Chirikot Sector of LOC, an old lady Nazira Begum w/o Muhammad Hussain, aged 69 years, resident of village Kakuta embraced Shahadat, while three other civilians, Manzoor s/o Ashraf aged 43 years, Jamil s/o Misri aged 40 years and Mushtaq s/o Ghulam Muhammad aged 46 years, residents of village Kakuta sustained serious injuries.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire.This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, the statement added.

