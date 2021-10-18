UrduPoint.com

Sepoy Saifullah Embraces Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorist Attack: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

A soldier of Pakistan Army Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorist attack on a security forces post in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorist attack on a security forces post in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location that initiated fire on the security forces post, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Saifullah, 25-year old, resident of Karak who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of fire.

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate the terrorists in the area.

