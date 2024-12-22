Open Menu

Sepoy Tayyab Ali Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Soldier Tayyab Ali, a 23-year-old brave son of the soil, who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in South Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honors in his ancestral village, Bandi Munim district Haripur.

The funeral was a solemn yet dignified event, attended by a large number of people from various walks of life, including senior officers of the Pakistan Army, political leaders, and a significant gathering of local residents. The event highlighted the nation’s deep respect and gratitude for its martyrs who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

The Pakistan Army's well-decorated contingent performed ceremonial drills and presented a guard of honor to the fallen hero. Family members, neighbors, and comrades stood shoulder-to-shoulder to bid farewell to Tayyab Ali, who had earned the admiration of his peers and community for his courage and dedication.

After the prayers, Army officers laid a floral wreath on the martyr's grave as a mark of respect and remembrance. The contingent also presented a final salute to their comrade-in-arms, reaffirming the resolve to uphold his legacy of bravery and sacrifice.

