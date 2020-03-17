UrduPoint.com
Sepoy Wajid Ali Embraces Martyrdom In Indian Firing In Shah Kot Sector

Sepoy Wajid Ali embraces martyrdom in Indian firing in Shah Kot Sector

Wajid Ali,  20, who belongs to district Dado, embraced martyrdom while responding to Indian army over violation of ceasefire in Shah Kot Sector with Line of Control.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Wajid Ali, a sepoy of Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom due to Indian army’s firing in Shah Kot sector, DG ISPR said here on Tuesday.

Sepoy Wajid Ali was 20 years old and belonged to District Dado who embraced martyrdom while responding to Indian army for indiscriminate firing in Shah Kot Sector.

“He was fighting against Indian army when he embraced martyrdom,” said DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar.

According to reports, Indian army violated ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoC) and resorted to unprovoked firing in Shah Kot Sector. Indian Army, DG ISPR said, uses heavy artillery during the firing at LoC.

Pakistan Army gave prompt and befitting reply to the Indian army and hit the targets, causing huge loss to the enemy. Sepoy Wajid Ali fought with bravery against the Indian army at the Line of Control and did not care about his life for the homeland.

