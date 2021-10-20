UrduPoint.com

Sepoy Waqas Embraces Martyrdom Foiling Terrorists' Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' attack

A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) foiling the terrorists' attack at the military post in Thall, Hangu District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) foiling the terrorists' attack at the military post in Thall, Hangu District.

The terrorists fired at the military post in Thall, Hangu District late last night (Tuesday), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received on Wednesday.

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists who had initiated fire at the military post.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Waqas, age 26 years, resident of Mansehra who embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

The security forces were conducting an area clearance to eliminate any terrorists found in the locality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Fire Army Exchange ISPR Hangu Mansehra Post

Recent Stories

Locals storm Urmer police station

Locals storm Urmer police station

46 seconds ago
 Panda pride for France's Kylian Mbappe

Panda pride for France's Kylian Mbappe

48 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa forges collaboration with Iranian Nation ..

Lok Virsa forges collaboration with Iranian National Museum for cultural informa ..

49 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash ..

UPDATE - Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at 2-Mile Height - Weather Ag ..

51 seconds ago
 Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow ..

Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drill ..

Russia, Belarus to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills 'Should of Union' in 2023 - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.