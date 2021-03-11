Seprate counters for birth/marriage/divorce certificates established at facilitation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has established separate counters at Citizen Facilitation Centre G-11/4 to provide birth/death/marriage and divorce certificates under one roof.

The counters were inaugurated by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hashmi said the decision was taken following directions of Chief Commissioner Aamir Ali Ahmed for public convenience.

Similarly, she said a counter was also dedicated to Labor Department for registration of firms, labor and non governmental organisations.

"All the departments of ICT were striving hard to provide best possible facilities to the masses," the DG remarked.