UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seprate Counters For Birth/marriage/divorce Certificates Established At Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Seprate counters for birth/marriage/divorce certificates established at facilitation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has established separate counters at Citizen Facilitation Centre G-11/4 to provide birth/death/marriage and divorce certificates under one roof.

The counters were inaugurated by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Director General Syeda Shafaq Hashmi here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hashmi said the decision was taken following directions of Chief Commissioner Aamir Ali Ahmed for public convenience.

Similarly, she said a counter was also dedicated to Labor Department for registration of firms, labor and non governmental organisations.

"All the departments of ICT were striving hard to provide best possible facilities to the masses," the DG remarked.

Related Topics

Islamabad Divorce All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

36 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

1 hour ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.