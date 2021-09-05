Sept 6, 1965 golden chapter of Pak defence history: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the Defence Day, said that Sept 6, 1965 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan, when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

The CM said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Usman Buzdar said that history of world is unable to present any other such example of bravery and courage which was exhibited by the Pak armed forces. He paid homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 war and said that they had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their motherland and we salute them, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland are our pride, glory and honor and today the whole nation expresses solidarity with them and their families.

Buzdar said that the nation also salute the services of ghazis. Today we need the same spirit and unity which was exhibited during the 1965 war. The whole nation and armed forces are united for the solidarity of the country. On National Defense Day, He also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Today we have to reiterate that we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the defense of our motherland, he added.