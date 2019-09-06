UrduPoint.com
Sept 6 A Golden Chapter Of Our History: Ijaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Sept 6 a golden chapter of our history: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said 6th September is day that marks a golden chapter in the history of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said 6th September is day that marks a golden chapter in the history of the country.

In his message on Defense Day, the minister said this day reminds us the relentless sacrifices and bold efforts of our martyrs and 'ghazis'.

They had turned the arrogance of our enemy into dust with the matchless support of the nation and these brave men had rendered remarkable history of courage and valour while defending their motherland, he added.

Ijaz Shah said it was the day to pay tribute to our great heroes of the war of 6th September 1965 and also remember the message hidden in their sacrifices to make the country stronger and respectable in the comity of nations around the world.

"Today we should pledge to work hard to make Pakistan a prosperous and Islamic welfare state," he added.

