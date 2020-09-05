Sept 6, an unforgettable day in Pak history: Mussarat Cheema

September 6 is an unforgettable day in the Pakistan history and a pride for the nation, as the Pakistan forces met the challenge given by the enemy with courage and bravery on this day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :September 6 is an unforgettable day in the Pakistan history and a pride for the nation, as the Pakistan forces met the challenge given by the enemy with courage and bravery on this day.

These views were expressed by Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema while addressing a special ceremony, organised to commemorate the Defence Day at the Government College for Women Baghbanpura, here on Saturday.

He said that the day is observed to pay tribute to the sacrifices and performance of the Pakistani forces in the 1965 war against the Indian armed forces.

"The day reminds us to strengthen the defence of the motherland and equip our forces so that the enemies can never think of attacking it ever," he added.

He said it was the day when a small country defeated its big enemy with courage, resolve, determination and bravery.

"The war proved that an enemy could be defeated with unity, passion and encouragement by the nation," he added.

He also saluted the nation for the dedication, love and support it gave to its army at the borders.