Sept 6, attests our unity and support to govt and armed forces: Mehboob Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mehboob Shah said the day of September 6 was an acknowledgment to our unanimity against any aggression and testified that any danger to the country called for unity and support to the government and the armed forces without any hesitation.

During the 1965 war every citizen of the country was solidly united behind the valiant Pakistani army and the government as the national priorities were clear and unambiguous on the Day that defense of the motherland was above all and allowing no one to dare for shedding a bad eye towards our land.

These views were expressed by MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mehboob Shah when asked about his comments on the National Defense Day.

He said the unprovoked war started from Indian side by launching her forces and attacking Pakistan across the international border without a warning or a declaration of war.

This action of India which claimed to be the largest democracy in the world was in utter violation of International law, charter of the United Nations and norms of civilized behavior among states.India arrogantly swept aside her international commitments in a desire to subjugate the region.

He said in fact India misunderstood the strength of our belief in Allah and went for a misadventure to prove itself as dominant in the region but our valiant armed forces and patriotic people turned the table on them and made them run for their lives.

Interestingly, he said at that time how confident the Indian army general was that he announced to have a breakfast in Lahore oblivious to the real consequences of his misadventure.

India's attack against Lahore was held and beaten back with heavy losses to the attackers. The Pakistan Army units defending on the ground supported by the Pakistan Air Force were able to blunt the Indian offensive and roll it back.

He said the matter had gone beyond the physical strength as on our side belief in Allah and passion for martyrdom were the main tools for the war. Both these sources were effectively utilized by our army and people and forced the enemy to back their dirty steps from our soil.

Our brave army men destroyed Indian tanks by wrapping bombs around their bodies and lying in front of heavy tanks adding this was the god gifted strength of our forces to crush their powerful enemy with less number and armaments.

He said "I read the story of Major Shaheed Aziz Bhatti who stood like a rock in front of Indian artillery and kept sending information about the enemy's movement, embracing martyrdom at last from an artillery shell." "I am sure that the Indian forces had been surprised to witness the undeterred and firm commitment of our forces for the security of the motherland." The role of Pakistan Air Force, he said was also much fundamental as it provide a necessary support to the troops on ground from aerial attack.

Our one of his kind PAF Pilot, Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam shot down five Indian Air Force aircrafts in a single spell which has no precedent in the entire world.

"I think it was the personal obsession for the motherland and indeed a help from Allah that MM Alam accurately hit and brought down Indian war aircrafts in the shortest possible time", he said.

He said brave nations always remember the sacrifices of their national heroes and we also have to bear in mind our heroes from the Pakistan army and civilians who laid down their lives to protect the motherland from foreign aggression.