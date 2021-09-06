Sept 6 reminds us of valor of our armed forces: Ziaullah Bangash

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC), Kohat MPA Ziaullah Bangash, who is visiting Cape Town, on Monday participated in Defence Day function organized by Pakistani community living in South Africa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC), Kohat MPA Ziaullah Bangash, who is visiting Cape Town, on Monday participated in Defence Day function organized by Pakistani community living in South Africa.

The participants of the Defence and Martyred day ceremony paid a rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland.

Addressing the ceremony, Ziaullah Bangash said that September 6 was important day in our national history to remember heroism and valor of armed forces and expressed solidarity with the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He said that purpose of celebrating Defense Day was to give a message that we all were united for the protection of motherland and people of country stood shoulder to shoulder with our forces and security agencies against all challenges.

"The sacrifices of armed forces will not go in vain. September 6 is a landmark day in the history of Pakistan, the day for paying homage to the martyrs. Our efforts against extremism will bear fruit and will lead towards peace, prosperity and development", he said.