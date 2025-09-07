Sept 7 reminds us unparalleled determination, sacrifices of PAF: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said in his special message on the occasion of Pakistan Air Force Day that September 7 reminds us of unparalleled determination, courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Air Force to protect the air borders of the motherland.

He said that in the 1965 war, the brave falcons of the Pakistan Air Force made history by crushing the enemy's ambitions.

Tessori said that PAF destroyed several enemy aircraft, not only the enemy's back was broken but also the message was given to the world that an invincible force is born from the combination of faith, sacrifice and professionalism.

The Governor Sindh said that even today, the Pakistan Air Force was in line with modern requirements, has the full capacity to deal with every challenge and the nation was proud of them.

While paying tribute to the defenders of the air borders of the dear homeland, he said that the Pakistan Air Force was a strong wall of our national security, on which the entire nation is proud of.