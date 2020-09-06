Sept. 8 final deadline for submission of merit based programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Candidates interested in merit based programs ( BS, MSc, MBA, M Phil and PhD) offered in Autumn 2020 semester at Allam Iqbal Open University can apply for online admission till September 8.

The candidates of BS programs, who fulfill eligibility criteria, will be informed to deposit admission fee for the 1st semester either through SMS or Email, a press release said on Sunday.

For M Phil and PhD admission, candidates are required to qualify both entry test and interview. Entry tests of these programs will be conducted at the Academic Complex of the university from September 14 –September 18.

Only short listed candidates will be invited for test/interview through SMS or Email. Short listed candidates are required to bring attested copies of certificates/ degrees. First and second merit lists will be uploaded on the university website on September 21 and September 28 respectively.

Successful candidates will be informed to deposit admission fee for the 1st semester via SMS or Email. Deadlines for fee submission is September 25 and September 30 for 1st and 2nd merit list respectively.