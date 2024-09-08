Open Menu

Sept 8 Marked As Commitment To Maritime Defence: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Sept 8 marked as commitment to Maritime Defence: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has emphasized that September 8 signifies an unwavering commitment to maritime defence.

Addressing a ceremony on Navy Day, he said that the Pakistan Navy defeated enemies Navy many times.

Tessori said that the entire nation paid tribute to the courage and dedication of the Pakistan Navy. He said that the Pakistan Navy displayed exceptional bravery in the 1965 war.

He said that the story of the bravery of Pakistan Navy men was heard all over the world.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also met with the families of martyrs of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, he arrived at the Navy Day ceremony and was welcomed by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mohammad Saleem.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Pakistan Navy Governor Martyrs Shaheed September All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

18 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

18 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

18 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

18 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

18 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

18 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

18 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

18 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

18 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan