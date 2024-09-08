Sept 8 marked as commitment to Maritime Defence: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori has emphasized that September 8 signifies an unwavering commitment to maritime defence.

Addressing a ceremony on Navy Day, he said that the Pakistan Navy defeated enemies Navy many times.

Tessori said that the entire nation paid tribute to the courage and dedication of the Pakistan Navy. He said that the Pakistan Navy displayed exceptional bravery in the 1965 war.

He said that the story of the bravery of Pakistan Navy men was heard all over the world.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also met with the families of martyrs of the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, he arrived at the Navy Day ceremony and was welcomed by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mohammad Saleem.