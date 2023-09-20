September 21 last date for admission in NTUF programs

Open Menu

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :September 21, 2023 is the last date for submission of applications for admission in undergraduate programs offered by National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF).

NTUF spokesman said here on Wednesday that NTUF had invited applications for admission in BS Polymer Engineering, BS Materials Engineering Technology, BS Textile Engineering Technology and BS Garment Engineering Technology.

The students having ICS degree are also eligible to apply for BS Polymer Engineering. However, the NTUF would organize its entry test for both polymer engineering and engineering technology programs.

He said that 18-months work permit (Australia) opportunity would be provided to the Polymer Engineering graduates whereas students of Engineering Technology would enjoy paid industrial internship opportunity in final year.

He further said that the NTUF was a well-established and globally renowned university whose graduates had witnessed 100 percent jobs. The university had well-equipped labs whereas services of top national professors were hired for teaching purposes. More information about admission in polymer engineering and engineering technology programs could be obtained from admission office through telephone numbers 041-920081 extension 125, he added.

