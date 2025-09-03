September 2nd week recommended as prime time for carrot cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The agronomy experts have advised growers to prepare their lands immediately as second week of September offers ideal conditions for sowing carrots.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Wednesday that carrot is largely used in Pakistan because it is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals. He said that the farmers should cultivate carrot over maximum space of their lands because it would not only cater to domestic food needs but would also help the growers to mitigate their financial issues.

He said that second week of September is most suitable for carrot cultivation. Hence, their growers should select deep, sandy-loam soils for cultivation of this crop. They should avoid from clayey or heavy soils which tend to produce forked, multi-rooted carrots, he added.

He said that deep, sandy–loam soils and optimal temperature ensures superior quality and yield and in this connection, sowing should ideally occur in the second week of September.

He said that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot and its seeds should be soaked in water for 12 hours prior to cultivation as this step would increase germination and enhance production.

He advised the growers to use clean, disease-free, high-vigor seed stock with good sprouting and free of weed contaminants.

The farmers should use 6 to 8 kilograms (kg) seed per acre as it is sufficient under normal conditions. However, in case of autumn sowing, the seed rates may be increased up to 15 kg per acre to offset temperature or growth stress factors, he added.

He said that agriculture department has activated its field staff to guide and support the farmers for carrot cultivation. The teams of agriculture department are visiting farmhouses and convincing the growers to bring maximum space of their lands under carrot cultivation.

He said that use of modern technology could also enhance production. Hence, the farmers should concentrate on modern techniques for vegetable cultivation which would not only increase their yield but also reduce input cost at maximum extent, he added.