LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Defence Day (Sept 6, 1965) was a golden chapter in the defence history of the country when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

In his message to mark the Defence Day, he said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Usman Buzdar said that history of world was unable to present any other such example of bravery and courage which was exhibited by the Pak armed forces.

He paid homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 war and said that they had rendered great sacrifices for their motherland and we salute them, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland were our pride, glory and honor and today the whole nation expresses solidarity with them and their families.

The CM also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and added, "Today we have to reiteratethat we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the defence of our motherland".