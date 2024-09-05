(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The defence of Pakistan is safeguarded by its venerable armed forces, which monitor and watch the ideological frontiers of the motherland also, every moment.

At the time of need, these valiant armed forces had combated and defeated the cowardly enemy including the scourge of terrorism in a befitting manner. The brave armed forces had a wide range of experience to deal with any aggression or the menace of terrorism and the entire world could learn from Pakistan how to cope with the enemy or menace of terrorism.

It was 1965 when, swayed by its military power and abhorrence for a peaceful neighbour, Indian guns roared and its fighter aircraft took on sorties amidst advancement by the army troops, who wanted to capture Pakistan’s bordering city of Lahore by the fall of night.

However, the nation, standing with its forces, displayed unanimous spirit in facing the Indian troops boldly, defeated them on all fronts. In fact, there had been rare examples of such extreme valour and courage in the global military history which the Pakistani nation and its soldiers showcased in the 1965 war.

Indian Army’s assurance to its government of capturing Lahore by the evening fell to the ground after stiff resistance on Chawinda, Burki and other major fronts. “The Indian claims of their victory in the war proved bogus. On the ground, there was no evidence to support Indian claims,” an American Radio Service Journalist Rai Milan, who witnessed the 1965 war, had recorded in his published-diary report.

On that day, which must be called the day of Shuhada and Ghazis, the armed forces of Pakistan defeated an enemy far bigger than it in size and resources, and wrote a historic story of the defence of the Land of the Pure.

Lt General (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, while referring to observance of Pakistan Defence Day, said that Sept 6, 1965 was the day when the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Lodhi said how come the nation could forget a great son of the motherland, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH), who, on Sept 6, 1965, had moved as a company commander with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks, in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.

Bhatti confronted a huge enemy for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic Bambanwala-Ravi-Bedian Canal (BRB) canal, he recalled.

Muhammad Essa, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, said that people have great love for the armed forces and they acknowledge the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and other law-enforcement agencies, who had laid down their lives for peace and order of the homeland, he added.

“We are living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said adding that the sacrifices of martyrs and services of Ghazis were the nation’s capital of pride and valuable asset, he said.

The people of Pakistan are the strength of the Pakistan army and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state, which could not be tolerated under any circumstances, he explained.

Subhan Ali, an elderly citizen, said that the whole nation extended its love and expressed complete solidarity and support for the armed forces of Pakistan. “We reiterate our commitment to national unity, integrity and harmony in the wake of the recent geostrategic situation and deprecate all anti-state elements, which are attempting to destabilise the country,” he said.

On September 6, special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

The Defence Day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. A number of commemorative ceremonies would be held at martyrs’ memorial at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Shuhada including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.