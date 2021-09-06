UrduPoint.com

September 6, A Day Of Pride For Entire Nation: Raja Basharat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said on Monday that September 6, was a day of pride for the whole nation when the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army defeated the enemy three times bigger than Pakistan

In his special message to mark the Defence Day, he said that soldiers of Pak Army protected the nation and country by shedding their blood for which the entire nation paid homage to those great martyrs.

Raja Basharat said that even today the nation was united under the leadership of Prime Minister ImranKhan and Pak-forces were stronger than ever.

If the enemy cast evil eye on Pakistan, it would once again suffer a humiliating defeat, he added.

