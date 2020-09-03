September 6: a day of renewal of pledge: Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday that Defence Day September 6 - is the day of renewal of pledge to defend the country with all might against enemies and conspirators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday that Defence Day September 6 - is the day of renewal of pledge to defend the country with all might against enemies and conspirators.

Talking to APP on significance of the upcoming Defence Day to be observed on September 6, he said it was during the 1965 war that Pakistan military defeated a many times bigger enemy in military might, adding that the victory of the Pakistani forces also proved conclusively that the wars could not be won with military might only but the glory was defined by the valour and belief of the soldiers.

Chohan said the 1965 war is the watermark event in the military history of the country, adding that the 1965 war defined a new identity for the country as a country with immense military might. He said Pakistan's forces whether be the army, navy or the air force are recognized today as the most capable forces of the world.

"In the 1965 war, our armed forces proved beyond doubt that they were capable of defending their frontiers on the ground, waters and the air against external armed threats and other interests of the country", he responded.

The information minister said the Defence Day also marks the unison among the armed forces and the people of the country and the Pakistanis fought shoulder to shoulder with their soldiers in the defence of the sacred land of Pakistan.

"Defence Day is the day of renewal of pledge for every soldier and citizen that everything can be sacrificed at the altar of liberty and our elders sacrificed their present for the future of their youth", Chohan said.

He said, to a query, every year the whole nation including the politicians, farmers, artists, teachers, businessmen, traders, students, men and women express their devotion to the defence of the sacred land Pakistan, adding that singers like Madam Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan and Shaukat Ali sang the eternal compositions while our poets penned everlasting poetry during the war which aroused the patriotic passion of the soldiers and people alike.

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said:" Our soldiers etched their Names on the wall of history with their golden feats," adding that patriotism of soldiers like Major Aziz Bhatti and martyrs of Chawinda would always be remembered in the war-hisotry ofthe country.

Chohan urged the youth of the country to work tirelessly for progress and prosperity of the country, adding that they were also responsible to defend the frontiers of the country like their predecessors who did it in the 1965 war.