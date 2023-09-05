Open Menu

September 6: A Day To Renew Pledge To Sacrifice For Motherland: Home Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

September 6: a day to renew pledge to sacrifice for motherland: Home minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali has said that September 6 is a day to renew the pledge to sacrifice our lives for the defense of the motherland.

"On September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and made a history by showcasing real patriotism, national unity and courage," he said to mark the Defence Day.

The caretaker home minister said that September 6 is a historic day for the nation when our armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces are always ready to protect its motherland.

They know very well and are always ready to sacrifice everything to defend the borders of the beloved country.

Recalling the day, the home minister said that on September 6, 1965, our armed forces and the entire nation proved that the defense of the motherland is not about numerical majority, but about national unity.

With the spirit of sacrifice, and the spirit of patriotism, we gave a resounding response to the enemy's aggression.

He said that on September 6, 1965, the spirit of the armed forces and the Pakistani nation was visible and based on this spirit we defeated our enemy, making our country an invincible force.

Muhammad Zubair Jamali also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, saying that the government and people of Balochistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people politically until they get the right to self-determination.

India has not been able to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris with its state oppression and will not be able to suppress it in the future as well, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan September Government Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from President of Po ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Poland

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award& ..

Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award&#039; for Women&#039;s Health ..

13 minutes ago
 Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a model ..

Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot

36 minutes ago
 PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame ..

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

44 minutes ago
 Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

56 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan