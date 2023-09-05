September 6: a day to renew pledge to sacrifice for motherland: Home minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali has said that September 6 is a day to renew the pledge to sacrifice our lives for the defense of the motherland.

"On September 6, 1965, our brave armed forces along with the entire nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy and made a history by showcasing real patriotism, national unity and courage," he said to mark the Defence Day.

The caretaker home minister said that September 6 is a historic day for the nation when our armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces are always ready to protect its motherland.

They know very well and are always ready to sacrifice everything to defend the borders of the beloved country.

Recalling the day, the home minister said that on September 6, 1965, our armed forces and the entire nation proved that the defense of the motherland is not about numerical majority, but about national unity.

With the spirit of sacrifice, and the spirit of patriotism, we gave a resounding response to the enemy's aggression.

He said that on September 6, 1965, the spirit of the armed forces and the Pakistani nation was visible and based on this spirit we defeated our enemy, making our country an invincible force.

Muhammad Zubair Jamali also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, saying that the government and people of Balochistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people politically until they get the right to self-determination.

India has not been able to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris with its state oppression and will not be able to suppress it in the future as well, he maintained.