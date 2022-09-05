UrduPoint.com

September 6, 1965 is a bright and proud chapter in Pakistan's defense history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu On Monday said that September 6, 1965 is a bright and proud chapter in Pakistan's defense history.

He expressed these views while in his message on Defense and Martyrs Day, saying that Pak forces gave a befitting reply to the aggression of the cowardly enemy, the great sons of Pakistan have created unparalleled stories of bravery for the defense of the homeland.

Mir Ziaullah Langu further said the officers and men of the armed forces dedicated their precious lives for the defense of the homeland and crushed the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

He said that the history of the world was unable to present any other example of creating eternal stories of bravery of Pakistan Army saying that the martyrs who gave a toothless response to the insidious enemy were still alive in the hearts of the nation.

He said that Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, while paying tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the great martyrs of the country said that we as a nation saluted the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

The martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the defense of the country are our honour, and glory - today the entire nation expressed complete solidarity with the martyrs of the country and their families, he said.

He said that in the war of 1965, the soldiers who gave a toothless response to the enemy also saluted the soldiers saying that the unity shown by the nation during the war of defense of the country was needed today.

He said that the entire nation and the brave armed forces of Pakistan were united for the security of the country adding that we have to reiterate today that we would not avoid any sacrificing for the defense of our country.

More Stories From Pakistan

