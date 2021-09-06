September 6 day of renewal of pledge to sacrifice lives for motherland: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the sun of September 6 rises every year to commemorate the day with renewal of national commitment to sacrifice lives for the homeland.

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, he said that on September 6, 1965, brave armed forces of Pakistan thwarted the enemy's evil designs alongside the entire nation made this day a symbol of courage, self-sacrifice and national unity forever.

"We have used these moments as a beacon to overcome internal challenges and external conspiracies and it is the spirit of September that has made our freedom and sovereignty invincible by leading us to the goal of self-reliance," he said.

"The nation will not spare any effort to protect the motherland together with the Armed Forces of Pakistan", he said.

"Pakistan Defense Day is the best reflection of our national unity," the minister remarked.

He said the spirit of defense was not limited to September 6 only, but its true spirit lived on throughout the year. This passion of the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan has been witnessed all over the world, the minister said.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and 'Ghazis' of September 6,1965 who defended the motherland with valour and bravery.

He said Pakistan Army's courage and professionalism in eradicating terrorism and extremism and its efforts for national development, strengthening of democracy and world peace were commendable.