September 6 Golden Chapter In Our History: Naval Chief

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

September 6 golden chapter in our history: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said September 6 is a golden chapter in the national history.

In his message on Defence Day, he said the day reminded us of the unwavering determination and bravery of the Pakistani nation and forces.

"This day is a testament to the unparalleled bravery and sacrifices of our martyrs and conquerors who remained steadfast despite the enemy's numerical superiority and shattered his nefarious intentions." The Pakistan Navy's bold combat strategy and professionalism compelled the enemy to adopt a defensive policy, he said.

Pakistan Navy ships destroyed Indian radar station in Dwarka with unparalleled bravery during Operation Somnath, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said.

"Ghazi, a Pakistani naval submarine, maintained its dominance in the Indian Ocean and confined the Indian navy to the port."Even today, the Pakistan Navy was always ready to respond to the nefarious designs of the enemy, the Naval Chief noted.

He said at present, all Pakistan Navy officers and young men reiterate their commitment to defend the country's maritime borders to provide a prosperous and promising future for generations to come.

