September 6 important day in history of Pakistan: Commissioner Rakhshand Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatran on Tuesday said that September 6 was very important day in the history of Pakistan.

In his message, on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day, he said that the Pakistani forces were fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression of the enemy.

He said that the nation of Pakistan was united like they were in 1965 to ensure the development of peace and security and fully determined to defeat the nefarious intentions of the enemy by standing with the security forces.

He said that after the war of 1965, Pakistan emerged as a strong nation and by standing united it was possible to thwart India's aggression on the international border.

He said the Defence Day also an occasion to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers so that the atrocities and oppression over Kashmiris could be highlighted in front of the world.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Police, Levies FC and Civil Administration, saying that the Defense Day was a renewal of our pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain.

He said that the people of Balochistan could never forget the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in rescuing the flood-affected people saying that the best officers and men of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives in this heroic effort.

He said that Pakistan Army is a proof of selfless love for the nation, history would write the Names of martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Shaheed Major General Amjad Hanif, Shaheed Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Shaheed Major Saeed Ahmed, Shaheed Major Talha Manan and Shaheed Havildar Mudassar Riaz in golden letters.