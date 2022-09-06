UrduPoint.com

September 6 Important Day In History Of Pakistan: Commissioner Rakhshand Division

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

September 6 important day in history of Pakistan: Commissioner Rakhshand Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khatran on Tuesday said that September 6 was very important day in the history of Pakistan.

In his message, on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day, he said that the Pakistani forces were fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression of the enemy.

He said that the nation of Pakistan was united like they were in 1965 to ensure the development of peace and security and fully determined to defeat the nefarious intentions of the enemy by standing with the security forces.

He said that after the war of 1965, Pakistan emerged as a strong nation and by standing united it was possible to thwart India's aggression on the international border.

He said the Defence Day also an occasion to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers so that the atrocities and oppression over Kashmiris could be highlighted in front of the world.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Police, Levies FC and Civil Administration, saying that the Defense Day was a renewal of our pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain.

He said that the people of Balochistan could never forget the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in rescuing the flood-affected people saying that the best officers and men of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives in this heroic effort.

He said that Pakistan Army is a proof of selfless love for the nation, history would write the Names of martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Shaheed Major General Amjad Hanif, Shaheed Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Shaheed Major Saeed Ahmed, Shaheed Major Talha Manan and Shaheed Havildar Mudassar Riaz in golden letters.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan World Army Police Martyrs Shaheed September Border Gold Best Love Defence Day

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

25 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

1 hour ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.