September 6 is day of our national unity: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader and former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that September 6 is the day of our national unity, solidarity, and patriotism here on Tuesday.

In his message on the occasion of Defence Day, the former minister said "This day renews national enthusiasm, unity, faith, and belief".

Sharjeel Memon said, "The nation cannot forget the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs, and we salute the martyrs who defeated the enemy's ambitions by sacrificing their lives in the September 1965 war".

Memon said that our future generations will continue to be proud of the day of September 6, as our heroes laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

He said, "The defence of our motherland is invincible, and all nefarious intentions against our country will be thwarted".