UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

September 6 Reminds Unmatched Bravery Of Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed forces

Wing Commander (Retd) Pervez Saeed Mir Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military (SIM) has said that September 6 reminds the unmatched bravery of Pakistani armed forces when Indian troops crossed the international border and attacked Pakistan territory, but our forces valiantly repulsed the attack and gave a befitting response

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Wing Commander (Retd) Pervez Saeed Mir Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military (SIM) has said that September 6 reminds the unmatched bravery of Pakistani armed forces when Indian troops crossed the international border and attacked Pakistan territory, but our forces valiantly repulsed the attack and gave a befitting response..

Celebration of the Day is a tribute to our armed forces and all the martyrs of the war as the battle ended with victory against Indian aggression and adventurism, Pervez Saeed Mir added. The day is marked to honor the martyrs of war who laid down their lives for the defense of the country, he said.

He said the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was instrumental in defending Lahore. "Similarly, M M Alam rewrote the history of Air Warfare on September 7 by setting new records while defending Pakistan's Airspace and shot down five Indian aircrafts in less than sixty seconds, which clearly indicated the volume of commitment to protect every "Inch of land".

The Pakistani narrative holds that it was an unprovoked surprise attack by India forces, which was repulsed by the Pakistan Army despite its smaller size and fewer armaments. On September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge against its sovereignty and integrity, but the entire nation and armed forces faced this challenge with great courage and determination and defeated the evil designs of the enemy, he informed.

Since then, he said the nation has been observing the Defence Day every year with great zeal, seeking Allah Almighty's blessing and support for the country's integrity and prosperity. The day is commemorated to revive the national spirit and renew the pledge of defending the country against all sorts of threats, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and endured the vagaries of war in defending the motherland, Wing Commander Pervez Saeed Mir said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Army Martyrs Shaheed September Border All Defence Day

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

Call for sensitizing young generation about 1965 w ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues judicial roster for September ..

4 minutes ago

Electric fan exports increase 17.62 % in July 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

13 minutes ago

UAF gets 802nd position in World Ranking

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.