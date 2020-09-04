September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed forces

Wing Commander (Retd) Pervez Saeed Mir Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military (SIM) has said that September 6 reminds the unmatched bravery of Pakistani armed forces when Indian troops crossed the international border and attacked Pakistan territory, but our forces valiantly repulsed the attack and gave a befitting response

Celebration of the Day is a tribute to our armed forces and all the martyrs of the war as the battle ended with victory against Indian aggression and adventurism, Pervez Saeed Mir added. The day is marked to honor the martyrs of war who laid down their lives for the defense of the country, he said.

He said the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was instrumental in defending Lahore. "Similarly, M M Alam rewrote the history of Air Warfare on September 7 by setting new records while defending Pakistan's Airspace and shot down five Indian aircrafts in less than sixty seconds, which clearly indicated the volume of commitment to protect every "Inch of land".

The Pakistani narrative holds that it was an unprovoked surprise attack by India forces, which was repulsed by the Pakistan Army despite its smaller size and fewer armaments. On September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge against its sovereignty and integrity, but the entire nation and armed forces faced this challenge with great courage and determination and defeated the evil designs of the enemy, he informed.

Since then, he said the nation has been observing the Defence Day every year with great zeal, seeking Allah Almighty's blessing and support for the country's integrity and prosperity. The day is commemorated to revive the national spirit and renew the pledge of defending the country against all sorts of threats, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and endured the vagaries of war in defending the motherland, Wing Commander Pervez Saeed Mir said.