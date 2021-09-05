UrduPoint.com

September 6 Reminds Us Brave Acts Of Our Army, CM GB

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

September 6 reminds us brave acts of our army, CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said, September 6 reminded us the brave acts of our army against the nefarious designs of the enemy.

In his special message on the occasion of Defense Day he said it was time to pledge for thwarting enemy's plans, adding, they have to give message to internal and external enemies that the Pakistani nation was united to respond any act against its sovereignty.

He said the country needed to maintain the spirit of September 6 to face the challenges of extremism, adding, no other nation in the world had paid such a heavy price of the war on terror as Pakistan did.

He said the sacrifices paid by the people of the country for the integrity, dignity and survival of Pakistan would not be wasted.

Khalid Khursheed said it was a day of bravery and they salute our martyrs, adding that the entire nation was united against the enemy.

Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed said if the enemy attempted an aggression against the our beloved homeland, the whole nation would stand together against them.

