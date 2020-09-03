UrduPoint.com
September 6 Reminds Us Matchless Sacrifices Of Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Central Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak said that 6th September reminds us of the matchless sacrifices rendered by our armed forces and unprecedented unity demonstrated by the nation that repulsed the enemy attack.

The Defense Day is celebrated every year on 6th September in Balochistan to pay homage and tribute to heroes of 1965 war with India when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted them humiliating defeat, he said while talking to APP.

The Defense Day will be celebrated this year with full zeal and enthusiasm in the province.

He stated that politicians from different parties, historian, academics and civil society activists of the province would highlight the bravery of our armed forces and enthusiasm of masses against the enemy.

He said that the political and military leadership has shown exemplary solidarity in eradicating terrorism which is a bright chapter in the history of the country.

The spirit of national defense is still present in the nation and the Pakistan Army.

He said that the exemplary solidarity shown by the political and military leadership for the eradication of terrorism was a shining chapter in the history of the country while the nation is also committed to eradicate terrorism. The gallant, brave solider and valiant nation foiled all the nefarious designs of the enemy forces at 1965 war and made them to retrieve despite mightiest armed forces.

"Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible nuclear state," he said. Pakistan wants to establish peaceful and cordial relations with all the neighboring countries on an equal footing while being fully aware of the conspiracies and tactics of the enemy.

Sardar said that entire nation stand shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces in protection of sovereignty of the country.

