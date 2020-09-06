UrduPoint.com
September 6 Testament To Courage, Bravery Of Nation's Defenders: PTI Chief Organizer

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

September 6 testament to courage, bravery of nation's defenders: PTI Chief Organizer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Organizer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Saifullah Khan Nyazee, on Sunday said September 6 is the testament to the courage and bravery of the nation's defenders.

In his special message issued on the occasion of Defense Day, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have defended the country with their blood.  He said September 6 was a permanent proof of the nefarious intentions and aims of the cunning enemy against Pakistan however; the coward enemy who crossed the border in the dark of night and set his unclean foot on the soil of Pakistan was forced to lick the dust in the face of passion for martyrdom.  Saifullah said the enemy, who suffered an extraordinary defeat and disgrace on September 6, 1965, is still on the lookout, and every attack and tactic has the same purpose, from committing atrocities in India Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to sowing the seeds of unrest and destabilization in Pakistan through characters like Kulbhushan Yadhav.

  Nyazee said the concept of a Akhand Bharat and Hindutva has overwhelmed the state of India as it poses substantial threat to global security and regional peace. According to the PTI leader, Pakistan's defense is stronger than ever and the country is prepared to respond to any attempt of aggression by it's enemies.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee prayed for the security and stability of Pakistan and expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

