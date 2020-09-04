UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

September 6: The Pledge-renewal Day To Ward Off Aggression

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:35 PM

September 6: The pledge-renewal day to ward off aggression

Fifty-five years back on 6th of September, the enemy sneaked across the border with designs to dismember Pakistan but it suffered a terrible blow and ignominious defeat at the hands of valiant armed forces fully backed with all will and determination of the nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Fifty-five years back on 6th of September, the enemy sneaked across the border with designs to dismember Pakistan but it suffered a terrible blow and ignominious defeat at the hands of valiant armed forces fully backed with all will and determination of the nation.

The blow to the enemy silenced, for all years to come, the sinister longing of the much-larger India that was blinded by reckless territorial ambitions and ill-will towards the Muslim neighbour.

On Sunday, the nation would celebrate the historic day with an unmutilated vigor and enthusiasm, sending a message loud and clear to the hostile neighbour that the nation is always prepared and determined to frustrate any designs against its sovereignty and integrity.

A number of activities will be held across the country, renewing the nation's resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved decades ago with great sacrifices of Muslims of the sub-continent.

Since Pakistan's inception on August 14, 1947, the nation has faced a lot of challenges and passed through difficult times but it safeguarded its independence and sovereignty, ensuring a bright future for coming generations.

Renowned defence analysts are underlining the need for exhibiting a greater national unity, similar to September 6, 1965, to tackle the present day challenges and achieve the goals of lasting peace, progress and prosperity of the country.� � They called for emulating the same spirit and national determination to thwart existing threats, emanating from across the eastern and western borders.

� "India has been making unrelenting efforts to destroy Pakistan from the day of its inception but it is the unity of our nation that never let our enemy to fulfill its dream," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa while talking to APP.

� Highlighting the importance of the historic date [September 6], he said it reminded a universal truth that wars were fought by the nations.� "The day was a true reflection of this fact as the country won the 1965 war due to the national spirit and unity." � "The September 6 has great significance in our history as it was the day when our armed forces fought against a force which was quantitatively much bigger than Pakistan army and we were able to successfully defend our country," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Amjad Shoaib.

He said, "Their [India] Chief of Army Staff had claimed [at that time] that his force will get to Lahore immediately and early in the morning, he will be able to go to Lahore Gym-Khana and have his breakfast there. This was the dream he could not fulfill." "At that time people of Lahore, Sialkot and of those areas which were closer to the international border came forward and helped in loading and unloading ammunition in army trucks." � Amjad said it was a unique sort of unity demonstrated by the nation, adding, "This is the lesson we want to remember while celebrating 6th September that without unity and support of the nation, no army can win any war." � He said this lesson should be conveyed to the people of Pakistan on the defence day as the country still, even today, needed similar spirit and unity amongst the nation and support for the armed forces to thwart the dangers, faced by the country on the eastern and western borders.

� Senior defence analyst and former Secretary Security FATA, Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah said Pakistan had won the1965 War due to national unity and heroic battlefield performance of the armed forces of the country.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army FATA Progress Same Independence Sialkot August September Border Sunday Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Over 100 speakers to discuss and shape future of m ..

51 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on security ..

52 minutes ago

At least three injured in powerful blast outside a ..

55 minutes ago

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after contracting ..

48 seconds ago

NAB achieves overall conviction ratio of 68.8 perc ..

51 seconds ago

Senior PR officer Zubair Shafi Ghauri retires

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.