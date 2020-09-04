September 6: The pledge-renewal day to ward off aggression

Fifty-five years back on 6th of September, the enemy sneaked across the border with designs to dismember Pakistan but it suffered a terrible blow and ignominious defeat at the hands of valiant armed forces fully backed with all will and determination of the nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Fifty-five years back on 6th of September, the enemy sneaked across the border with designs to dismember Pakistan but it suffered a terrible blow and ignominious defeat at the hands of valiant armed forces fully backed with all will and determination of the nation.

The blow to the enemy silenced, for all years to come, the sinister longing of the much-larger India that was blinded by reckless territorial ambitions and ill-will towards the Muslim neighbour.

On Sunday, the nation would celebrate the historic day with an unmutilated vigor and enthusiasm, sending a message loud and clear to the hostile neighbour that the nation is always prepared and determined to frustrate any designs against its sovereignty and integrity.

A number of activities will be held across the country, renewing the nation's resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved decades ago with great sacrifices of Muslims of the sub-continent.

Since Pakistan's inception on August 14, 1947, the nation has faced a lot of challenges and passed through difficult times but it safeguarded its independence and sovereignty, ensuring a bright future for coming generations.

Renowned defence analysts are underlining the need for exhibiting a greater national unity, similar to September 6, 1965, to tackle the present day challenges and achieve the goals of lasting peace, progress and prosperity of the country.� � They called for emulating the same spirit and national determination to thwart existing threats, emanating from across the eastern and western borders.

� "India has been making unrelenting efforts to destroy Pakistan from the day of its inception but it is the unity of our nation that never let our enemy to fulfill its dream," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa while talking to APP.

� Highlighting the importance of the historic date [September 6], he said it reminded a universal truth that wars were fought by the nations.� "The day was a true reflection of this fact as the country won the 1965 war due to the national spirit and unity." � "The September 6 has great significance in our history as it was the day when our armed forces fought against a force which was quantitatively much bigger than Pakistan army and we were able to successfully defend our country," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Amjad Shoaib.

He said, "Their [India] Chief of Army Staff had claimed [at that time] that his force will get to Lahore immediately and early in the morning, he will be able to go to Lahore Gym-Khana and have his breakfast there. This was the dream he could not fulfill." "At that time people of Lahore, Sialkot and of those areas which were closer to the international border came forward and helped in loading and unloading ammunition in army trucks." � Amjad said it was a unique sort of unity demonstrated by the nation, adding, "This is the lesson we want to remember while celebrating 6th September that without unity and support of the nation, no army can win any war." � He said this lesson should be conveyed to the people of Pakistan on the defence day as the country still, even today, needed similar spirit and unity amongst the nation and support for the armed forces to thwart the dangers, faced by the country on the eastern and western borders.

� Senior defence analyst and former Secretary Security FATA, Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah said Pakistan had won the1965 War due to national unity and heroic battlefield performance of the armed forces of the country.

