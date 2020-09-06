UrduPoint.com
September 6 To Be Remembered As Memorable Day In History Of Pakistan: Rehman Malik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

September 6 to be remembered as memorable day in history of Pakistan: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Sunday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war on Pakistan Defence Day being celebrated across the country.

"September 6 will always be remembered as a memorable day in the history of Pakistan when in 1965 our valiant armed forces foiled Indian aggression against the country. I salute to all Martyrs of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the country and us", he said in his message on this occasion.

He said that the death of a martyr imparts new life to the nation and a martyr never dies.

"We are all proud of the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan'', he added.

He said that on this day our salutations to the families of martyrs whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

He said that today we express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their very basic and legitimate right to self-determination and freedom from the illegal occupation of India.

He said that Indian brutal forces have increased atrocities manifold against unarmed occupied Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Independence is the basic right of the Kashmiri people which they will get soon.

He said, "Today we pledge of our full support to Kashmiris to achieve their basic right to self-determination."

