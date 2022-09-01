September critical for dengue spread: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Thursday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae and its eradication so that the growth of dengue larvae could be controlled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Thursday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae and its eradication so that the growth of dengue larvae could be controlled.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he warned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread; therefore, all departments must remain fully alert to cope with any situation.

The DC said Rawalpindi was a sensitive area regarding the spread of dengue, and in the wake of increasing dengue cases, there was a need to remain vigilant.

He asked the officials to create awareness among housewives to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Tahir directed that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented, and stern action must be taken against those failing to comply with the law.