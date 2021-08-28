UrduPoint.com

September Crucial For Dengue Spread: DC

September crucial for dengue spread: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday directed the officials to expedite indoor and outdoor anti-dengue surveillance keeping the changing weather condition and review the performance of field staff regularly.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue arrangements after taking charge as DC Rawalpindi, he warned that September was crucial for dengue mosquito breeding as the temperature was being decreased with each passing day due to rains therefore all departments must remain fully alert to cope with any situation.

Muhammad Ali called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC directed the officials to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue SOPs, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

