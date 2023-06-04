UrduPoint.com

Septuagenarian Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Septuagenarian motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A septuagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Kalyar House Jaranwala on Lahore Road.

As a result, 73-year-old motorcyclist Alam Sher resident of Chak No.356 received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the car driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Police Police Station Driver Road Car Died Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.