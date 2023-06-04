Septuagenarian motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A septuagenarian motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Kalyar House Jaranwala on Lahore Road.

As a result, 73-year-old motorcyclist Alam Sher resident of Chak No.356 received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the car driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.