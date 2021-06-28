Septuagenarian spends majority of pension on free distribution of plants to make Peshawar air clean

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Misal Khan, a septuagenarian who got retirement from education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is contributing majority of his pension on free distribution of plants among people for making air of Peshawar clean and pollution free.

For the last five years, Misal Khan is utilizing his energies on combating air pollution in Peshawar, ranked among the top most polluted cities in the world.

Misal Khan has established a nursery near Gul Bahar area of Peshawar from where people can get free of cost saplings to plant in their home or field.

"My nursery is open for everyone who can visit here and get any plant he likes without paying a single penny," Misal Khan told APP.

During the last five years, Misal Khan has distributed thousands of sapling free of cost among dwellers of Peshawar in his bid to increase green cover in Pakistan in general and Peshawar in particular.

He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for increasing the green cover in the country through launching of mega initiatives including "Billion Tree and Ten billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Projects".

"Environmental degradation has become a very serious issue and if we did not give heed to improving green cover our coming generation can face life threatening problems," remarked Misal Khan.

After getting retirement from Education Department "I kept on pondering over what to do in this old age", recalls Khan.

However, he continued, he got an idea of doing something better for the cause of humanity by improving environment of the city.

I have made a mission of my life to improve the environment of the city and to create awareness among masses about importance of green cover, said Misal Khan.

Misal Khan said he spend majority of his pension on growing of plants in the nursery and for distribution among public.

He said once he was going to Haj pilgrimage and was worried about the stock of plants in his nursery. Later during discussion with then deputy commissioner it was decided to distribute around three thousand plants among administration of town one and town three in Peshawar district.

Misal Khan has also developed a garden at an unattended land reserved for green belt. The greenery in the premises of his nursery also attract local people who visit and sit there for refreshment and enjoying colours of flowers.

People come from other cities also to our nursery and get plants of their liking, he claimed. To a question about keeping a counter check on collectors of free saplings, Misal Khan said it depends on them to fulfill the pledge they made with him.

He said sometimes he get reports that plants collected from his nursery were sold in market which hurts him.

"I am not doing business at my nursery than why people sell the plants they get free from me," he questioned.

However, he continued, such avaricious characters cannot deter his resolve and he will continue to distribute plants free of cost for achievement of his goal.

Misal Khan also wrote a book for creating awareness about dangers of environmental degradation and air pollution on human health.

"I got a lot of plants from the nursery of Misal Khan and planted at home and my neighbourhood," says Khan Wali, a young boy who resides in Peshawar.

Talking to APP, Khan Wali said Misal Khan has inspired him and his peer through this unique work at such an old age.

"I want to replicate the mission of Misal Khan by planting more trees in my city", Wali express his resolve.

"The mission started by Misal Khan is highly praise worthy and needs emulation by every sensible citizen for ensuring purity of the air we breath," observed Dr Adil Zareef, spokesman of Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA), a volunteer association of civil society individual formed to find ways and measures to tackle toxic emission that pose a direct threat to health and contribute to climate change.

"Peshawar is one of the largest cities in Pakistan with an estimate population (2017) of approximately 1.9 million and according to Pakistan Air Quality Initiative is fifth most polluted city in the country with over 183 unhealthy air quality days," apprises Dr Adil.

The initiative taken by Misal Khan reflects the fact that people are getting awareness about increasing degradation of environment and are taking actions even at individual level to resolve the problem and ensure safety to public health, Adil opined.

He demanded of government and even civil society to acknowledge contribution of Misal Khan for encouragement and for spreading the message that every one has to play his role in combating the serious problem of environmental degradation.