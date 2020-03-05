Seraiki Ajrak Aman Rally to be taken out Friday

Seraikistan Soba Mahaz (SSM), a non-development organization to support lingual-communal rights would organize Seraiki Ajrak Aman Rally on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Seraikistan Soba Mahaz (SSM), a non-development organization to support lingual-communal rights would organize Seraiki Ajrak Aman Rally on Friday.

The rally would be started from clock tower and culminated at local press club here.

According to chairman of SSM Zahoor Dheraja, a music session to promote Seraiki culture would also be held at Doulat Gate on Thursday night in which eminent performers including singer Sobia Malik and Ramzan would play music on the stage.

It is pertinent to note that sixth March was being observed as Seraiki Culture Day here across the region. Following this, multiple programs with regard to promoting Seraiki heritage and culture had been arranged for the past many years.