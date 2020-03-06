'Seraiki Ajrak Day' marked with enthusiasm

The various ceremonies were held and rally took-out to mark "Seraiki Ajrak Day" to highlight the particular culture of the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The various ceremonies were held and rally took-out to mark "Seraiki Ajrak Day" to highlight the particular culture of the region.

The rally was taken out by Seraikistan Soba Mahaz led by Zahoor Dhareeja and some others. They highlighted particular features of seraiki culture and ajrak of the region. They called for addressing issues in the backward region.

Meanwhile, Seraikistan Democratic Party (SDP) arranged a ceremony at E-Library district sports complex in connection with Ajrak day.

Chairman SDP Rana Faraz Noon, Haji Abdul Ghaffar Chachar, general secretary Asif Khan and others said that Ajrak day was marked every year for cultural identity of this belt.

They said that the peaceful movement for seraikistan would continue.

The traditional dance was also performed on seraiki songs. The eunuch community led by central leader Shahana Shani also participated in the ceremony. They said that eunuch community was also celebrating Ajrak day and urged the seraiki people to raise voice for their rights.