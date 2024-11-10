Seraiki Ghazal Founder Iqbal Sokri Leaves Lasting Literary Legacy
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The literary world mourns as Iqbal Sokri, revered as the pioneer and master of Seraiki ghazal
and recipient of the Presidential Award, laid to rest in his hometown, Taunsa Sharif, amid deep
sorrow and solemnity.
Born in 1938 in Sokar in house of Dad Khan Malghani, a village in Taunsa Sharif, District Dera
Ghazi Khan, Iqbal Sokri, originally named Muhammad Iqbal, gained fame under his pen name,
inspired by his birthplace.
A retired teacher by profession, Sokri was highly respected in both teaching and literature.
He bridged the gap between classical and modern poetry, earning him the title of the founder
of the Seraiki ghazal. His poetry brought the Seraiki region to life, expressing the aesthetics
and unique symbols of the Damaan area with unmatched expertise.
In recognition of his invaluable contributions, Iqbal Sokri received the Presidential Award
and was celebrated with the Khawaja Farid Award by the Pakistan academy of Letters.
His works are studied in Seraiki literature programs at Bahauddin Zakariya University,
Multan, and Islamia University, Bahawalpur, and his published books, including “Dukh Di Janj,
Hanjwan De Haar, Athhwan Asmaan, Leroo Ler Phachannwan, Kala Roh Chitti Barf, and
Sanjhi Surat Sambhal are treasures of Seraiki literature.
Iqbal Sokri wrote across multiple forms, from ghazal, nazm, dohras and kafi, with a distinct
style that resonates deeply with the Seraiki heart. His funeral was held at Pachadhi graveyard
in Taunsa Sharif, attended by hundreds of mourners. He leaves behind his wife, two sons,
and three daughters, marking the end of a remarkable era in Seraiki literature.
Speaking about Sokri’s profound legacy, Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Controller Radio Pakistan,
stated, "Iqbal Sokri was not just a poet but also the voice of the Seraiki soul. His work
embodied the spirit of our region, creating a legacy that will resonate for generations."
Prominent social figure Javed Iqbal Amber added, "With Sokri’s passing, Seraiki literature
has lost one of its most luminous stars. His words were the essence of our heritage,
artfully capturing our struggles, beauty, and dreams", he added.
