Open Menu

Seraiki Ghazal Founder Iqbal Sokri Leaves Lasting Literary Legacy

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Seraiki Ghazal founder Iqbal Sokri leaves lasting literary legacy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The literary world mourns as Iqbal Sokri, revered as the pioneer and master of Seraiki ghazal

and recipient of the Presidential Award, laid to rest in his hometown, Taunsa Sharif, amid deep

sorrow and solemnity.

Born in 1938 in Sokar in house of Dad Khan Malghani, a village in Taunsa Sharif, District Dera

Ghazi Khan, Iqbal Sokri, originally named Muhammad Iqbal, gained fame under his pen name,

inspired by his birthplace.

A retired teacher by profession, Sokri was highly respected in both teaching and literature.

He bridged the gap between classical and modern poetry, earning him the title of the founder

of the Seraiki ghazal. His poetry brought the Seraiki region to life, expressing the aesthetics

and unique symbols of the Damaan area with unmatched expertise.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions, Iqbal Sokri received the Presidential Award

and was celebrated with the Khawaja Farid Award by the Pakistan academy of Letters.

His works are studied in Seraiki literature programs at Bahauddin Zakariya University,

Multan, and Islamia University, Bahawalpur, and his published books, including “Dukh Di Janj,

Hanjwan De Haar, Athhwan Asmaan, Leroo Ler Phachannwan, Kala Roh Chitti Barf, and

Sanjhi Surat Sambhal are treasures of Seraiki literature.

Iqbal Sokri wrote across multiple forms, from ghazal, nazm, dohras and kafi, with a distinct

style that resonates deeply with the Seraiki heart. His funeral was held at Pachadhi graveyard

in Taunsa Sharif, attended by hundreds of mourners. He leaves behind his wife, two sons,

and three daughters, marking the end of a remarkable era in Seraiki literature.

Speaking about Sokri’s profound legacy, Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Controller Radio Pakistan,

stated, "Iqbal Sokri was not just a poet but also the voice of the Seraiki soul. His work

embodied the spirit of our region, creating a legacy that will resonate for generations."

Prominent social figure Javed Iqbal Amber added, "With Sokri’s passing, Seraiki literature

has lost one of its most luminous stars. His words were the essence of our heritage,

artfully capturing our struggles, beauty, and dreams", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Wife Surat Bahawalpur Peruvian Nuevo Sol Bahauddin Zakariya University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

17 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

18 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

18 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

21 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

24 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

24 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan