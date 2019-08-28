Seraiki Mushaira highlights agonizing tale of Kashmiris

Seraiki poets from South Punjab assembled at a 'Seraiki Amn Mushaira' at the Multan Arts Council (MAC) and highlighted the decades long agonizing tale of Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Seraiki poets from South Punjab assembled at a 'Seraiki Amn Mushaira' at the Multan Arts Council (MAC) and highlighted the decades long agonizing tale of Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Seraiki poets, most notably Shakir Shujabadi, Aziz Shahid, others besides poetry lovers came from different cities of South Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Kotaddu and Layyah.

Listeners were all praise for quality and projection of Kashmir issue through the creative poetry work.

It was organised by the MAC and poets appreciated efforts of Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Punjab Councils of Arts Rai Summan for organising the event.

Seraiki Amn Mushaira was organised on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar showing his interest for promotion of South Punjab's culture and literature, said Cmmissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu while speaking on the occasion last Tuesday night.

Sahu said that south Punjab carried indelible historical identity in arts and literature and writers and poets of this area had their own identity known to the rest of literary community and art lovers of the country.

The commissioner said the Multan Arts Council would be made more effective and practical steps in this direction would be taken after Muharram as per orders of the CM Punjab.

He said that men of letters from South Punjab disseminated their message of peace and was an expression of solidarity with the people of IOJ&K.

On this occasion, commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu and director MAC Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood were decorated with traditional Seraiki 'Ajrak'.

Poets who recited their poems included Shakir Shujabadi, Aziz Shahid, Zakaullah Anjum Malghani, Waseem Mumtaz, Makhdoom Akbar hashmi, Saqib Khalili, Saleem Qaisar, Rizwana Tabassum Durrani, Abbas Malik, Fida Multani, Ajmal Khamosh, Seher Siyal, Tufail Baloch, Bashir Multani, Faheem Mumtaz, Qaisar Imran magsi, Tufail Khokhar, Abid Ghazil, Tazeem Hussain, Muhammad Atiq Sojhal , Maria Farhat, Meher Ghaffari Lak and Zafar Miskeen.

According to Executive Director Punjab Councils of Arts Rai Summan, Seraiki Mushaira would also be held at Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur in the next phase.