Seraiki Music: A timeless symphony of culture, emotions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Seraiki music remains a profound expression of emotions, deeply rooted in regional

poetry and culture.

While music has universal appeal across the country, Seraiki music holds a unique

charm due to its melodious and soulful style. Its popularity transcends South Punjab,

resonating with audiences across all provinces of Pakistan.

Seraiki singers, with their distinct vocal styles, have played a pivotal role in promoting

the culture, traditions, and values of South Punjab. Whether through Zahida Parveen’s

mystical kafis or Allah Ditta Loonaywala’s heartfelt murkiyan, the captivating melodies

of Ataullah Khan Esakhelvi’s Kaali Kameez, or the modern renditions by Shafaullah

Rokhri and Ramzan Jani, Seraiki music is a journey of timeless admiration.

Unlike other regional music forms, Seraiki songs enjoy a broad audience, from Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. The genre’s unique blend of deep cultural roots and widespread

appeal is a testament to its universal language of love and purity. The legendary voices

of Mansoor Malangi, Pathanay Khan, Reshma, Naseebo Lal, and others have become

an enduring part of Pakistan's musical and cultural heritage.

With changing times, Seraiki music has embraced modern rhythms and instruments.

The era of traditional melodies, once heard blaring from trucks, buses, and tractors,

evolved with the advent of artists like Nawaz Cheena, Ramzan Jani, and Malooko,

who kept audiences hooked through their contemporary music styles.

Veteran composer Iftikhar Haider of Radio Pakistan Multan highlighted the intrinsic musicality

of Seraiki poetry, stating, “Every verse of Seraiki poetry is inherently rhythmic. Even musicians

find themselves swaying to its tunes while composing.” Having crafted melodies for hundreds

of Seraiki songs, Haider emphasized the importance of incorporating innovation to meet the

demands of modern audiences. He commended emerging Seraiki musicians and singers for

skillfully blending traditional themes with modern beats.

The widespread appeal of Seraiki songs lies in their use of simple, relatable language.

Tracks like Balocha Zaalman (appealing to mercy), Pyaar Naal Na Sahi Ghusse Naal Weekh

Lia Kar (a lover's plea), or the unforgettable Kaali Kameez continue to resonate with audiences,

compelling them to sway to the rhythm. Songs like Watanan Tay Walo Haa Dil Bahon Udas Ay

(a heartfelt longing for home) evoke emotions that transcend cultural boundaries.

As Seraiki music adapts to contemporary trends, its essence remains rooted in the rich

cultural heritage of South Punjab, making it an enduring symbol of love, unity, and artistic

brilliance, he concludes.