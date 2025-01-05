Seraiki Music: A Timeless Symphony Of Culture, Emotions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Seraiki music remains a profound expression of emotions, deeply rooted in regional
poetry and culture.
While music has universal appeal across the country, Seraiki music holds a unique
charm due to its melodious and soulful style. Its popularity transcends South Punjab,
resonating with audiences across all provinces of Pakistan.
Seraiki singers, with their distinct vocal styles, have played a pivotal role in promoting
the culture, traditions, and values of South Punjab. Whether through Zahida Parveen’s
mystical kafis or Allah Ditta Loonaywala’s heartfelt murkiyan, the captivating melodies
of Ataullah Khan Esakhelvi’s Kaali Kameez, or the modern renditions by Shafaullah
Rokhri and Ramzan Jani, Seraiki music is a journey of timeless admiration.
Unlike other regional music forms, Seraiki songs enjoy a broad audience, from Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. The genre’s unique blend of deep cultural roots and widespread
appeal is a testament to its universal language of love and purity. The legendary voices
of Mansoor Malangi, Pathanay Khan, Reshma, Naseebo Lal, and others have become
an enduring part of Pakistan's musical and cultural heritage.
With changing times, Seraiki music has embraced modern rhythms and instruments.
The era of traditional melodies, once heard blaring from trucks, buses, and tractors,
evolved with the advent of artists like Nawaz Cheena, Ramzan Jani, and Malooko,
who kept audiences hooked through their contemporary music styles.
Veteran composer Iftikhar Haider of Radio Pakistan Multan highlighted the intrinsic musicality
of Seraiki poetry, stating, “Every verse of Seraiki poetry is inherently rhythmic. Even musicians
find themselves swaying to its tunes while composing.” Having crafted melodies for hundreds
of Seraiki songs, Haider emphasized the importance of incorporating innovation to meet the
demands of modern audiences. He commended emerging Seraiki musicians and singers for
skillfully blending traditional themes with modern beats.
The widespread appeal of Seraiki songs lies in their use of simple, relatable language.
Tracks like Balocha Zaalman (appealing to mercy), Pyaar Naal Na Sahi Ghusse Naal Weekh
Lia Kar (a lover's plea), or the unforgettable Kaali Kameez continue to resonate with audiences,
compelling them to sway to the rhythm. Songs like Watanan Tay Walo Haa Dil Bahon Udas Ay
(a heartfelt longing for home) evoke emotions that transcend cultural boundaries.
As Seraiki music adapts to contemporary trends, its essence remains rooted in the rich
cultural heritage of South Punjab, making it an enduring symbol of love, unity, and artistic
brilliance, he concludes.
-
