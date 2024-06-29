Open Menu

Seraiki Poet Abid Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Seraiki Poet Abid injured in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Renowned local poet, Muhammad Yousuf Abid has suffered critical injuries in a road mishap in the Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district.

The hospital sources said that Abid was brought in injured condition to the hospital where he was provided with emergency medical aid.

“Abid sustained wounds as he was hit by a vehicle on the road in Ahmdpur East area,” they said.

Later, the injured was admitted to the ward for further medical treatment. His condition is told to be out of danger.

Abid has earned fame by writing poetry in the Seraiki language. A number of people, especially pertaining to literature inquired about the health of the injured poet at the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Vehicle Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East

Recent Stories

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

13 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

13 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

13 hours ago
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

13 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

13 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

14 hours ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

14 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

13 hours ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan