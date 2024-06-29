Seraiki Poet Abid injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Renowned local poet, Muhammad Yousuf Abid has suffered critical injuries in a road mishap in the Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district.

The hospital sources said that Abid was brought in injured condition to the hospital where he was provided with emergency medical aid.

“Abid sustained wounds as he was hit by a vehicle on the road in Ahmdpur East area,” they said.

Later, the injured was admitted to the ward for further medical treatment. His condition is told to be out of danger.

Abid has earned fame by writing poetry in the Seraiki language. A number of people, especially pertaining to literature inquired about the health of the injured poet at the hospital.