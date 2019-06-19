UrduPoint.com
Seraiki Poet Shershahi's 9th Death Anniversary On June 20

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:11 PM

Seraiki poet Shershahi's 9th death anniversary on June 20

The 9th death anniversary of noted Seraiki poet Shaghul Shershahi would be observed here on Thursday, June 20

Mian Qadir Bakhsh Khokhar was born in 1942 in Shershah, Multan, however, in the literary circles he was known as Shaghul Shershahi.

Mian Qadir Bakhsh Khokhar was born in 1942 in Shershah, Multan, however, in the literary circles he was known as Shaghul Shershahi.

He did poetry in Seraiki language in his own unique style and had attempted almost all genres including 'Naat' in praise Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), 'Manqabat' in praise of Hazrat Ali Alaih Salam, 'Salam' in praise of Imam Hussain Alaih Salam, besides 'Dohra', a Seraiki genre of poetry, Qata'at, Ghazal and poem.

His only poetry compilation, 'Paintal', was published in the form of a book in his life time. He had died June 20 in 2010 in Multan.

