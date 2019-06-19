The 9th death anniversary of noted Seraiki poet Shaghul Shershahi would be observed here on Thursday, June 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : The 9th death anniversary of noted Seraiki poet Shaghul Shershahi would be observed here on Thursday, June 20.

Mian Qadir Bakhsh Khokhar was born in 1942 in Shershah, Multan, however, in the literary circles he was known as Shaghul Shershahi.

He did poetry in Seraiki language in his own unique style and had attempted almost all genres including 'Naat' in praise Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), 'Manqabat' in praise of Hazrat Ali Alaih Salam, 'Salam' in praise of Imam Hussain Alaih Salam, besides 'Dohra', a Seraiki genre of poetry, Qata'at, Ghazal and poem.

His only poetry compilation, 'Paintal', was published in the form of a book in his life time. He had died June 20 in 2010 in Multan.