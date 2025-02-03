Serena Chowk Interchange, completed in record 72 Days, to open tomorrow: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced that the Serena Chowk Interchange project, which includes three underpasses and connecting roads, has been completed in a record 72 days. Despite the unprecedented speed of its completion, the project has maintained high standards of quality.

Minister Naqvi visited the project site to review the final arrangements ahead of its formal inauguration, scheduled for February 4.

Praising the project's timely completion, Naqvi emphasized that it will help alleviate Islamabad's long-standing traffic issues.

The interchange is strategically situated at the intersection of Serena Hotel, the Convention Center, Constitution Avenue, and the Diplomatic Enclave.

Highlighting the project's aesthetic appeal, the Minister noted its beautification with trees, flowers, and landscaping. He congratulated the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and his team for their efforts in bringing the project to fruition.