Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM

Another mega project in Islamabad nearing completion at a rapid pace, with two underpasses of the Serena Chowk Interchange Project undergoing finishing touches and asphalt work progressing swiftly

During his visit to the project site, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities to expedite the finishing work and announced that the project will be inaugurated on February 4.

He directed to beautify the surroundings with horticulture and installing attractive lights. He also instructed the authorities to complete the construction of connecting roads promptly.

The Serena Chowk Interchange Project consists of three underpasses, with one already completed and opened for traffic.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the beautification work at Serena Chowk and expressed his optimism that the project's completion will resolve Islamabad's long-standing traffic issues.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the progress of the project. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

