Serena Chowk Interchange Project To Be Inaugurated On Feb 4
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:12 PM
Another mega project in Islamabad nearing completion at a rapid pace, with two underpasses of the Serena Chowk Interchange Project undergoing finishing touches and asphalt work progressing swiftly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Another mega project in Islamabad nearing completion at a rapid pace, with two underpasses of the Serena Chowk Interchange Project undergoing finishing touches and asphalt work progressing swiftly.
During his visit to the project site, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities to expedite the finishing work and announced that the project will be inaugurated on February 4.
He directed to beautify the surroundings with horticulture and installing attractive lights. He also instructed the authorities to complete the construction of connecting roads promptly.
The Serena Chowk Interchange Project consists of three underpasses, with one already completed and opened for traffic.
Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the beautification work at Serena Chowk and expressed his optimism that the project's completion will resolve Islamabad's long-standing traffic issues.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the progress of the project. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 42 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl2 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals7 minutes ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2032 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community7 minutes ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques7 minutes ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokesperson7 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara46 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2646 minutes ago