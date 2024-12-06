Serena Chowk Interchange Project Will Be Completed In 3 Months: Mohsin Naqvi
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Serena Chowk Interchange project.
He highlighted that the Serena Chowk Interchange project will now be completed in 3 months instead of 10 months.
He tasked the CDA to complete the project ahead of schedule.
He reviewed the construction work and inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project.
He gave directions for the timely completion of the project.
The Interior Minister said that the completion of this mega project will resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years.
He assured that people from other cities coming to Islamabad would also get convenience in transportation.
He added that Serena Chowk Interchange will now be built in just 3 months instead of 10 months and the task has been assigned in this regard.
Mohsin Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, 2 underpasses and connecting roads are being built.
He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period.
He instructed that the project should be completed within the stipulated period by continuing 24/7 construction work.
The Interior Minister stressed that during the construction work, the alternative traffic plan should be strictly implemented.
He emphasized that the best management must be made to ensure the flow of the traffic.
The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of Serena Chowk Interchange.
Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
