Open Menu

Serena Chowk Interchange Project Will Be Completed In 3 Months: Mohsin Naqvi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Serena Chowk Interchange Project will be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Serena Chowk Interchange project.

He highlighted that the Serena Chowk Interchange project will now be completed in 3 months instead of 10 months.

He tasked the CDA to complete the project ahead of schedule.

He reviewed the construction work and inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project.

He gave directions for the timely completion of the project.

The Interior Minister said that the completion of this mega project will resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years.

He assured that people from other cities coming to Islamabad would also get convenience in transportation.

He added that Serena Chowk Interchange will now be built in just 3 months instead of 10 months and the task has been assigned in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, 2 underpasses and connecting roads are being built.

He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period.

He instructed that the project should be completed within the stipulated period by continuing 24/7 construction work.

The Interior Minister stressed that during the construction work, the alternative traffic plan should be strictly implemented.

He emphasized that the best management must be made to ensure the flow of the traffic.

The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the construction of Serena Chowk Interchange.

Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Interior Minister Traffic Capital Development Authority From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

6 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

15 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

15 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

15 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

15 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan