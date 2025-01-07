- Home
- Pakistan
- Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion
Serena Chowk Interchange; Work On Underpass At Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy Road Near Completion
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The work on the underpass at Khayaban-e-Soharwardy Road, along with the carpeting of connected access roads, is nearing completion on Serena Chowk Interchange project.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials informed the authority's chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to review the ongoing construction work at the Serena Chowk Interchange project.
Accompanied by senior officials, the chairman was briefed on the current status and pace of the development efforts.
The chairman instructed that slip roads and access routes be opened promptly to facilitate public convenience.
Randhawa also emphasized the importance of starting horticulture and beautification work at both interchange sites prior to their inauguration.
The Jinnah Avenue Interchange project is advancing steadily, with transoms and concrete work on the flyover in its final stages. Officials revealed that the installation of girders on the flyover would commence shortly.
The chairman underscored the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and completing the projects within the stipulated timeline.
He expressed confidence that the completion of these initiatives would alleviate traffic congestion in Islamabad and provide residents with smooth, signal-free travel.
Recent Stories
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City's air quality remains unhealthy3 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad vows to tighten noose on gang members to eliminate crime3 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion3 minutes ago
-
Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference held3 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers13 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides to introduce Electric Vehicle Policy to address challenges of air pollution23 minutes ago
-
2,000 Liters of adulterated milk discarded on Sheikhupura road33 minutes ago
-
Man receives burns in fire incident33 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Haji Bilour calls on JUI-F chief43 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -ll43 minutes ago