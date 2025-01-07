Open Menu

Serena Chowk Interchange; Work On Underpass At Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy Road Near Completion

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The work on the underpass at Khayaban-e-Soharwardy Road, along with the carpeting of connected access roads, is nearing completion on Serena Chowk Interchange project.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials informed the authority's chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to review the ongoing construction work at the Serena Chowk Interchange project.

Accompanied by senior officials, the chairman was briefed on the current status and pace of the development efforts.

The chairman instructed that slip roads and access routes be opened promptly to facilitate public convenience.

Randhawa also emphasized the importance of starting horticulture and beautification work at both interchange sites prior to their inauguration.

The Jinnah Avenue Interchange project is advancing steadily, with transoms and concrete work on the flyover in its final stages. Officials revealed that the installation of girders on the flyover would commence shortly.

The chairman underscored the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and completing the projects within the stipulated timeline.

He expressed confidence that the completion of these initiatives would alleviate traffic congestion in Islamabad and provide residents with smooth, signal-free travel.

