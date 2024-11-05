Serena Chowk project to be completed in 60 days, F-9 Park project in 100-120 days: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday said that the Serena Chowk project is set for completion within the next 60 days, while the F-9 Park project is expected to wrap up in 100 to 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday said that the Serena Chowk project is set for completion within the next 60 days, while the F-9 Park project is expected to wrap up in 100 to 120 days.

He further announced that once the Margalla Expressway is connected to the motorway, travel from the Presidency and Prime Minister’s House to the motorway will be reduced to just 15-20 minutes.

The announcements were made at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the F-9 and Serena Chowk projects, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurating the initiatives.

Key figures attending included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Khurram Nawaz, and MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, among other dignitaries.

Minister Naqvi underscored that enhancing Islamabad’s aesthetics remains a high priority, with initiatives planned to widen the Faizabad Bridge, improve the Rawal Lake Road and Margalla Road, and ensure the city’s overall beautification.

In addition, the Faizabad Chowk Bridge will undergo repairs, which is expected to significantly ease the heavy traffic from Rawalpindi, he added.

He announced that the longest flag in South Asia will soon be hoisted in Islamabad, a project involving collaboration with the private sector.

Praising the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for its extensive work in enhancing Islamabad’s beauty, Naqvi emphasized the importance of sustained maintenance, ensuring that key city roads remain illuminated at night.

He noted there was a need for more five-star hotels in the capital and said two locations have been identified for this purpose. Plots for the hotels will soon be auctioned with the requirement for rapid construction, while smaller hotel plots have already been auctioned.