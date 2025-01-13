Serena Interchange Underpass Opened For Traffic
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Islamabad residents have received good news as the Serena Interchange Underpass has been opened for traffic, Development Authority (CDA) spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
Talking to APP, he said a key phase of the project has been completed, marking significant progress following directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The connection roads and slipways linked to the underpass have been finalised, facilitating smooth traffic flow in the area.
Additionally, he said the structural work on two underpasses under construction on Srinagar Highway has also been completed, adding to the project's momentum.
Meanwhile, Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the Serena Underpass site and expressed satisfaction with the construction progress.
He announced that the underpass located on Suhrawardy Road is now operational for traffic, bringing relief to commuters facing long-standing congestion issues.
“This is a significant milestone for the Serena Interchange project,” stated the CDA Chairman. “The remaining segments of the project are progressing rapidly, and we are committed to delivering quality infrastructure to the residents of Islamabad.”
He also highlighted the ongoing work on landscaping and horticulture around the site, ensuring that the underpass area will be both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
With the completion of this crucial project, Islamabad's traffic woes are expected to see considerable improvement, offering residents a more efficient and smoother commute.
