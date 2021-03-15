UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serene Air Extends Operations To UAE

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:26 PM

Serene Air extends operations to UAE

Serene Air is set to start its International operations to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (March 16) by initially flying 03 weekly flights between Islamabad and Sharjah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Serene Air is set to start its International operations to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (March 16) by initially flying 03 weekly flights between Islamabad and Sharjah.

The airline would be adding 03 weekly flights between Lahore and Dubai in the second phase from May 1, 2021.

The airline Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Safdar Khan, talking on this occasion said, "This is a momentous day for Serene Air as our aircraft lands in Sharjah, UAE. The initiation of this long awaited International operation is not only an embodiment of our zealous value, but is also a promising step towards more international destinations, said a press release.

He also added that he was fully cognizant of the setbacks to the aviation industry due to Covid-19.

In the course of the pandemic, SereneAir has not only expanded its wings to a new destination but the organization has constantly endeavored to enhance its fleet with the very recent addition of the A330-200 wide body dual configuration aircraft which is being supplemented by 02 A330-200 aircraft on their way to join SereneAir fleet by end March 2021.

During lockdown in 2020, SereneAir was the only Pakistan registered air carrier that not only operated to its capacity but also flew special charter flights to Dhaka, Kabul, Nanjing and UAE carrying personal protection equipment for COVID-19 and stranded overseas Pakistani from UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Kabul Islamabad UAE Dubai Sharjah Dhaka Nanjing United Arab Emirates March May 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

11 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

11 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

11 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

11 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.