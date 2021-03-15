Serene Air extends operations to UAE

Serene Air is set to start its International operations to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (March 16) by initially flying 03 weekly flights between Islamabad and Sharjah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Serene Air is set to start its International operations to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (March 16) by initially flying 03 weekly flights between Islamabad and Sharjah.

The airline would be adding 03 weekly flights between Lahore and Dubai in the second phase from May 1, 2021.

The airline Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Safdar Khan, talking on this occasion said, "This is a momentous day for Serene Air as our aircraft lands in Sharjah, UAE. The initiation of this long awaited International operation is not only an embodiment of our zealous value, but is also a promising step towards more international destinations, said a press release.

He also added that he was fully cognizant of the setbacks to the aviation industry due to Covid-19.

In the course of the pandemic, SereneAir has not only expanded its wings to a new destination but the organization has constantly endeavored to enhance its fleet with the very recent addition of the A330-200 wide body dual configuration aircraft which is being supplemented by 02 A330-200 aircraft on their way to join SereneAir fleet by end March 2021.

During lockdown in 2020, SereneAir was the only Pakistan registered air carrier that not only operated to its capacity but also flew special charter flights to Dhaka, Kabul, Nanjing and UAE carrying personal protection equipment for COVID-19 and stranded overseas Pakistani from UAE.